LA Wildfires: Here's All Events Canceled Or Postponed So Far For Safety Concerns

The Los Angeles wildfire has affected many families, disbursing them to look for a safe place. Following these harrowing times caused by multiple devastating wildfires, many live events had to be canceled.

Read on and learn about all such major ceremonies that have been canceled either for the safety of everyone or out of respect for those affected.

Resonator Awards

The live ceremony by We Are Moving the Needle was supposed to be held on January 28, 2025. However, it has been postponed to an unknown date, with a note from the founder, Emily Lazar, that read, “So many creators have been displaced and have lost the ability to continue working, and, right now, our focus needs to be on helping them rebuild their lives."

Max McNown at The Troubadour

This show of the Oregon-based singer was rescheduled from January 15, 2025, to March 2.

The Weeknd at The Rose Bowl

This highly acclaimed artist too canceled his Hurry Up Tomorrow album release, which was supposed to take place on January 25, 2025, at Rose Bowl.

Warner Music Group Grammy Party

Warner Music Group has canceled its Grammy Week party that was supposed to be held this weekend. The funds will now be donated to combat the LA wildfire.

Universal Music Group Grammys 2025 Artist Showcase and Post-Grammy Party

Universal Music Group would cancel all 2025 Grammy-related events.

Milk & Honey + Reservoir Pre-Grammy Party

The founder/CEO Lucas Keller shared on Instagram that the company would cancel its annual pre-Grammy party.

Other events that have been canceled are Sound Collective Presents at The Troubadour, Dogs in a Pile at The Troubadour, Glaive at Echoplex, The John Jorgenson Quintet with Frank Vignola at Smothers Theatre, and more.



