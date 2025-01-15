LA Wildfires: Schitt's Creek Actress Sarah Levi Reveals Heartbreaking Details on Losing Home; READ

Sarah Levy is grieving the loss of her home to the Palisades fire, which ignited on Tuesday, January 7, before spreading across Los Angeles, scorching thousands of acres of structures and displacing many.

The actress, 38, who is the daughter of Eugene Levy and had a recurring role in the hit series Schitt's Creek, posted a message detailing her heartbreak over the loss of her "sweet home" while assuring followers she and her family were "safe."

"Oh, my sweet home. My heart so deeply aches. What I would give to hear the key slide in the front door one more time or the baby gate click behind me as I bring the laundry upstairs," she began in the caption.

"To hear the garbage truck outside every Tuesday and watch James run to the window to watch. To smell the eucalyptus and the roses and the rosemary. To see the fog roll in in the early morning or the hawks soaring above the yard or the twinkling of lights from the houses across the canyon at night. To run into friends daily because it was that small a town. To search for baby strawberries next door. How blessed we were to raise our son in such an idyllic, magical place away from the hustle and bustle of LA," she added.

Levy, for those unversed, shares a two-year-old son, James Eugene Outerbridge, with her husband, Graham Outerbridge.

"Our whole future ahead, planned in our little kitchen. Luckily, we are all safe, and if this has taught me nothing else, it’s to appreciate every last detail of your life. I know we’ll be back, and the Palisades will be more vibrant and lush and full of life than ever. We’ll wait until then," Levy penned to conclude her message, which came alongside an image of what appeared to be the Pacific Palisades hillside.

Levy had reportedly purchased the property back in 2006 for a relatively modest price of $3.9 million. Per Urban Splatter, the two-story home featured three bedrooms and three baths and spanned over 2,081 square feet.

