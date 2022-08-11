Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 ways Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie aptly desi-fied Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump

*SPOILERS ALERT* Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's labour of love has finally released! As expected, there will be obvious comparisons with Forrest Gump, the Oscar-winning film that the Advait Chandan directorial is a remake of. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha mostly stays true to the original script but takes creative liberties when it comes to desi-fying certain storytelling elements to cater to the Indian audience.

Here are 5 (+1) instances where Laal Singh Chaddha aptly desi-fied Forrest Gump:

1. Life was like a... golgappa!

"Mama always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'" Forrest Gump's iconic dialogue about his doting mother Mrs. Gump's (Sally Field) wise words remains relevant even today across generations and adding a desi spin to it, we have Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha saying about his caring mother Mrs. Chaddha's (Mona Singh) wise words, "Meri mummy kehti thi, 'Zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai. Pet bhale hi bharjave, mann nahin bhartha.'" ("My mom used to say, 'Life was like golgappas. Even if your stomach is full, your heart isn't satisfied.'")

2. Crucial US history moments switched with memorable Indian history moments

From the Vietnam War to the Watergate Scandal, Forrest Gump covered many iconic US history milestones in the movie, as it was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha includes memorable Indian history moments like the Kargil War and The Emergency.

3. Lieutenant Dan Taylor becomes Mohammad Paaji

In a stellar supporting role, Gary Sinise's memorable performance as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump was replaced by Manav Vij's riveting performance as Mohammad Paaji in Laal Singh Chaddha. Instead of being Laal Singh Chaddha's lieutenant, he finds an eventual ally in an enemy!

4. Shrimping Business now becomes Chaddi Baniyan Business

Mykelti Williamson's Bubba, Forrest Gump's best friend, dreamed of getting into the shrimping business like his father and grandfather and great-grandfather. However, he dies during the Vietnam War and Forrest Gump honours him by delivering his promise and starting Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. In Laal Singh Chaddha, we have Naga Chaitanya's Bala, Laal Singh Chaddha's best friend, who wants to get into the Chaddi Baniyan business like his father and grandfather and great-grandfather. However, he dies during the Kargil War. Laal Singh Chaddha fulfils his promise and kickstarts Bala Chaddi Baniyan, which quirkily changes to Rupa Baniyan, named after Kareena Kapoor Khan's Rupa, Laal Singh Chaddha's love interest. Both companies, as expected, become super successful. Interestingly, Forrest Gump instead names his shrimping boat Jenny (Robin Wright).

What Elvismania is to the US, SRKmania is to India! In Forrest Gump, we see Elvis Presley (Peter Dobson with Kurt Russell's voice!) as one of the visitors at the Gump household, where we come to know that it's Forrest Gump who inspired The King of Rock and Rock's legendary hip-thrusting dance moves. In Laal Singh Chaddha, it's a young Shah Rukh Khan, who is inspired by Laal Singh Chaddha to do his iconic, signature open arms pose, which could leave anyone weak in their knees!

Special Mention: Forrest Gump's bench becomes Laal Singh Chaddha's train journey

We can't forget about Forrest Gump's iconic bench, where the main protagonist recalls the significant moments from his colourful life with random strangers. On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha sees our main protagonist narrating the unforgettable moments from his celebrated life with random strangers inside a train.

The moral of the story is... whether it's Laal Singh Chaddha or Forrest Gump, everything is changa!

What did you think of Laal Singh Chaddha? Do you feel Aamir Khan's movie was a justified remake of Forrest Gump? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

