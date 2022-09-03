Labour Day Weekend: 10 fascinating movies you must watch
Labour day is on Monday, 5 September 2022, which means we have the weekend to ourselves to enjoy some of the most fascinating movies to watch this Labour Day Weekend! Take your pick!
A weekend wherein we get to entertain ourselves is definitely a must. And what better way to kick start your weekend than by engaging yourself with your family in some wholesome films that are either exciting, inspiring, thrilling, or all of the above - right?
To make the task easy for you, we did the research. Here is a list of some of the most fascinating movies to watch this Labour Day Weekend that you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, or any other OTT platform. What's best is that you can even hit the theatres for movies like Top Gun or Honk for Jesus. Plus, these movies are not all serious types making you feel heavy or burdened, rather this compilation consists of Hollywood films of the diverse genre - while some will make you laugh, some will make you feel inspired, and some will let you re-live your childhood fantasy, and some will make you want to hug your better half (or family).
Also, you can save this article not only for Labour Day Weekend this year, but for any other weekend wherein you feel like lazying around at home or binge-watching films in your pajamas.
p.s - cozy vibes ahead. Choose your pick!
Top 10 fascinating movies for Labour Day Weekend: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube
1. Top Gun: Maverick
Released: 2022
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Box office: 135.5 crores USD
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller
It is an action, adventure, and PG-13 film wherein Pete Mitchell, one of the Navy's top aviators, returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program (TOPGUN) to train a group of younger pilots while confronting his past. It is one of the most entertaining movies to spend a gala time this Labour Day Weekend with your family!
2. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Released: 2021
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%
Director: Jon Watts
Box office: 190.12 crores USD
Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar
Starring: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zendaya
It is an action, adventure, and PG-13 movie wherein Peter, whose Spider-Man's identity is now revealed, asks Doctor Strange for help. But when a spell goes wrong, creating havoc in the world, Peter must uncover what it really means to be Spider-Man.
3. Philadelphia
Released: 1993
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79%
Director: Jonathan Demme
Box office: 206.7 million dollars
Awards: 2 Oscars
Starring: Tom Hanks, Roberta Maxwell, and Denzel Washington
Philadelphia is not only an engaging legal drama but also a good Labour Day must-watch as it addresses the rights of workers to live their personal lives. It is a PG-13 film wherein a man, diagnosed with HIV, is fired by his law firm. He then hires the only willing advocate, a small-time lawyer who is homophobic, for a wrongful dismissal suit against his firm.
4. Zodiac
Released: 2007
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%
Director: David Fincher
Box office: 84.7 million dollars
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.
It is an R-rated crime, drama, and mystery movie wherein a San Francisco cartoonist turns into an amateur detective who is obsessed with tracking down an unidentified individual with a killing spree, the Zodiac Killer, between 1968 and 1983.
5. Trading Places
Released: 1983
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%
Director: John Landis
Box office: 120.6 million dollars
Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Dan Aykroyd, and Don Ameche
It is an R-rated comedy Hollywood film wherein a wily street con artist and a snobbish investor find their positions switched as part of a bet made by two cold-hearted millionaires.
6. Up in the Air
Released: 2009
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%
Director: Jason Reitman
Box office: 166.8 million dollars
Awards: Nominated for 6 Oscar
Starring: George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, and Jason Bateman
It is an R-rated comedy, drama, and romance movie wherein Ryan Bingham (who loves living out of a suitcase for his job and enjoys firing people around the country) finds his lifestyle threatened by a potential love interest and a new business model.
7. Erin Brockovich
Released: 2000
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Box office: 256.3 million dollars
Awards: 1 Oscar
Starring: Julia Roberts, David Brisbin, and Albert Finney
It is an R-rated dramatic biography wherein an unemployed single mother, after becoming a legal assistant, brings down (almost single-handedly) a Californian power company accused of polluting the water supply of the city.
8. The Place Beyond the Pines
Released: 2012
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78%
Director: Derek Cianfrance
Box office: 47 million dollars
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, and Bradley Cooper
It is an R-rated crime, drama, and thriller film wherein a motorcycle stunt rider (who starts robbing banks to provide for his love and their newborn) comes under the radar of a rookie yet ambitious cop.
9. Jurassic World Dominion
Released: 2022
IMDb rating: 5.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 29%
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Box office: 99.06 crores USD
Starring: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon, and Sam Neill
It is an action, adventure, Sci-Fi, and PG-13 movie wherein Biosyn operatives (four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar) attempt to track down Maisie.
10. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Released: 2022
IMDb rating: 5.0/10
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%
Director: Adamma Ebo
Box office: not yet known
Starring: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown
It is an R-rated satirical comedy movie wherein Trinitie Childs, with her husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, attempts to rebuild their congregation after a massive scandal threatens their church.
That’s all folks. We hope you will like our curated list of the best movies to snuggly enjoy your Labour Day Weekend.