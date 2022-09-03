Labour Day Weekend: 10 fascinating movies you must watch

A weekend wherein we get to entertain ourselves is definitely a must. And what better way to kick start your weekend than by engaging yourself with your family in some wholesome films that are either exciting, inspiring, thrilling, or all of the above - right?

To make the task easy for you, we did the research. Here is a list of some of the most fascinating movies to watch this Labour Day Weekend that you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, or any other OTT platform. What's best is that you can even hit the theatres for movies like Top Gun or Honk for Jesus. Plus, these movies are not all serious types making you feel heavy or burdened, rather this compilation consists of Hollywood films of the diverse genre - while some will make you laugh, some will make you feel inspired, and some will let you re-live your childhood fantasy, and some will make you want to hug your better half (or family).

Also, you can save this article not only for Labour Day Weekend this year, but for any other weekend wherein you feel like lazying around at home or binge-watching films in your pajamas.

p.s - cozy vibes ahead. Choose your pick!

Top 10 fascinating movies for Labour Day Weekend: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

1. Top Gun: Maverick

Released: 2022

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Box office: 135.5 crores USD

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller

It is an action, adventure, and PG-13 film wherein Pete Mitchell, one of the Navy's top aviators, returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program (TOPGUN) to train a group of younger pilots while confronting his past. It is one of the most entertaining movies to spend a gala time this Labour Day Weekend with your family!

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Released: 2021

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Director: Jon Watts

Box office: 190.12 crores USD

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar

Starring: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zendaya

It is an action, adventure, and PG-13 movie wherein Peter, whose Spider-Man's identity is now revealed, asks Doctor Strange for help. But when a spell goes wrong, creating havoc in the world, Peter must uncover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

3. Philadelphia

Released: 1993

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79%

Director: Jonathan Demme

Box office: 206.7 million dollars

Awards: 2 Oscars

Starring: Tom Hanks, Roberta Maxwell, and Denzel Washington

Philadelphia is not only an engaging legal drama but also a good Labour Day must-watch as it addresses the rights of workers to live their personal lives. It is a PG-13 film wherein a man, diagnosed with HIV, is fired by his law firm. He then hires the only willing advocate, a small-time lawyer who is homophobic, for a wrongful dismissal suit against his firm.

4. Zodiac

Released: 2007

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Director: David Fincher

Box office: 84.7 million dollars

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.

It is an R-rated crime, drama, and mystery movie wherein a San Francisco cartoonist turns into an amateur detective who is obsessed with tracking down an unidentified individual with a killing spree, the Zodiac Killer, between 1968 and 1983.

5. Trading Places

Released: 1983

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Director: John Landis

Box office: 120.6 million dollars

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Dan Aykroyd, and Don Ameche

It is an R-rated comedy Hollywood film wherein a wily street con artist and a snobbish investor find their positions switched as part of a bet made by two cold-hearted millionaires.

6. Up in the Air

Released: 2009

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Director: Jason Reitman

Box office: 166.8 million dollars

Awards: Nominated for 6 Oscar

Starring: George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, and Jason Bateman

It is an R-rated comedy, drama, and romance movie wherein Ryan Bingham (who loves living out of a suitcase for his job and enjoys firing people around the country) finds his lifestyle threatened by a potential love interest and a new business model.

7. Erin Brockovich

Released: 2000

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Box office: 256.3 million dollars

Awards: 1 Oscar

Starring: Julia Roberts, David Brisbin, and Albert Finney

It is an R-rated dramatic biography wherein an unemployed single mother, after becoming a legal assistant, brings down (almost single-handedly) a Californian power company accused of polluting the water supply of the city.

8. The Place Beyond the Pines

Released: 2012

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78%

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Box office: 47 million dollars

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, and Bradley Cooper

It is an R-rated crime, drama, and thriller film wherein a motorcycle stunt rider (who starts robbing banks to provide for his love and their newborn) comes under the radar of a rookie yet ambitious cop.

9. Jurassic World Dominion

Released: 2022

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 29%

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Box office: 99.06 crores USD

Starring: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon, and Sam Neill

It is an action, adventure, Sci-Fi, and PG-13 movie wherein Biosyn operatives (four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar) attempt to track down Maisie.

10. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Released: 2022

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

Director: Adamma Ebo

Box office: not yet known

Starring: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown

It is an R-rated satirical comedy movie wherein Trinitie Childs, with her husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, attempts to rebuild their congregation after a massive scandal threatens their church.

That’s all folks. We hope you will like our curated list of the best movies to snuggly enjoy your Labour Day Weekend.