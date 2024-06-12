Lacey Chabert And Brennan Elliott Reunite In New Romantic Comedy His & Hers; Mark 10th Time Working Together

Hallmark Channel is reuniting Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott for a new movie called His & Hers (working title), which will premiere later this year during their Fall into Love event.

What is His & Hers movie about?

The story is about Dana (played by Chabert) and Mark (played by Elliott), a married couple who are both successful lawyers at different law firms in New York City. They end up on the opposite sides of a tough divorce between two reality TV stars.

As their clients refuse to compromise, the stress from work starts affecting Dana and Mark's happy home life. This movie is Chabert's third Hallmark project this year, after Celebrations with Lacey Chabert and The Christmas Quest, her 15th holiday movie premiering during Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott express excitement

Lacey Chabert expressed her excitement in an interview with Deadline, saying, “A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!”

Brennan Elliott added, “I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on-screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career.”

Ayse Francis, Director of Programming at Hallmark Media said in an interview with Deadline, “We are so excited to reunite Hallmark’s perennial fan-favorite Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in this all-new movie. Three years having passed since they’ve appeared together on screen, this witty and playful romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for our Hallmark viewers.”

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott work together for the 10th time

This is the first time in three years that Chabert and Elliott have worked together since Riddle Me Dead, the fifth installment of the Crossword Mysteries series, where they solved murders and disappearances. Before that, they starred in the romantic series All of My Heart.

His & Hers is Chabert's third Hallmark project this year, with more to come. Susan Black and Joie Botkin write the screenplay, and the movie will be directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, with Kristofer McNeeley as executive producer.

A release date for His & Hers has not been announced yet, but it will premiere later this year during Hallmark’s annual Fall into Love event.

His & Hers is produced by His And Hers Productions Ltd. Kristofer McNeeley is the executive producer, Charles Cooper is the producer, and Robert Murdoch is the line producer. The movie is directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, with a script written by Susan Black and Joie Botkin.

