Ladies First on Netflix: Documentary trailer shows women in Hip-Hop; Check release date and more

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop premieres on Netflix on August 9, in which generations of female hip-hop artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Beyoncé’s ex-boyfriend Jay-Z celebrate the legacy of women in hip-hop. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, and it’s no coincidence that Netflix is paying tribute to the women who paved the way for the genre with unshakable self-assurance, even at a time when it was hard to get any recognition at all.

ALSO READ: 42 Best documentaries on Netflix you shouldn't miss

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop trailer

The trailer of Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop starts off with a shout-out to the queen of hip-hop right now - Cardi B! Then it cuts to music videos from all the big names in the industry, like Doja Cat and Latto. In one clip, Latto talks about how we all win at the same time, in different ways. The story then and now is balanced out with a little bit of a torch-passing moment, and it all comes down to this: We've been through it, and we've been through it before, and we'll keep going, no matter what. Plus, you'll get to hear interviews with MC Lyte and Rah Digga as well as other big names like Yo-Yo.

Fans react to Nicki Minaj's absence from Ladies first: A story of women in hip hop trailer

The trailer has received criticism on social media due to the absence of some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Lauryn Hill. Many of Minaj’s die-hard fans have taken to social media to express their anger and confusion at this perceived omission.

“I don’t think I’m a Barb, but it’s crazy not to recognize Nicki Minaj’s impact,” said one user. Another stan said, “You need to recognize Nicki when it comes to hip-hop women. This disrespectful attitude towards her legacy is what makes Barbz go crazy. Nicki has had a longer, more successful career than all of these women you’ve highlighted, and she has done more for music in general.”

Meanwhile, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is a limited documentary series that “reinvents the irreplaceable women of the genre and their role in its 50-year history by placing them at the center of the narrative from day one to the present day,” a press release said. From flowers to Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shante to Saweetie, Coi Leray, and more, this series contextualizes the music that revolutionized the world within the broader social, racial, and political context of the time and, most importantly, through a woman's lens.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3 final trailer: Glimpses of Henry Cavill’s final appearance leave fans emotional