Lady Antebellum changes its name in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

Many noted celebs from around the world have stood up in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Recently, Lady Antebellum changed its name to show support towards the same.

The Black Lives Matter movement has further intensified in the past few days and has found support from every nook and corner of the world. Well-known American country music group Lady Antebellum has also shown support towards the movement by making a big change that is worth praise. The group which was formed in 2006 has now dropped the name Antebellum and will be known as Lady A. Interestingly, ardent fans of the group had already denoted this name long before.

The group that includes Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood has announced about the same through a long tweet and also provided the reason behind this sudden change. Basically, they have decided to alter the name after learning about its association with the word ‘slavery.’ They have also mentioned in the same post about being embarrassed and regretful for not taking that into account while naming the group 14 years ago. The group has also apologized to those who have been hurt by the same.

Lady A mentions that the change in their name will be among the many steps which will be taken as a part of practicing antiracism. The news came to the limelight sometime back when the famous group put up a long post on Twitter talking about the same and also announced their decision publicly. As soon as this was posted on the social media platform, comments began pouring in from millions of fans who applauded the group for the great initiative. Earlier, many other noted celebs likes Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and others had shown their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

