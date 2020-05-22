Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me is here to lift your spirit during the Coronavirus lockdown

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have released their new collaboration Rain on Me and it will lift your spirits during the COVID 19 lockdown.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have finally dropped their new collaboration Rain on Me and it will chase your quarantine blues away. Gaga treated her fans to yet another upbeat track from her upcoming album Rain on Me, which is scheduled to release on May 29. This is the second single from Gaga’s upcoming album. The first single Stupid Love was leaked online earlier this year. The singer later released the song’s music video. The tracklist of her sixth studio album was also accidentally leaked on the internet.

The upbeat song starts with Gaga singing in all her glory. “I didn’t ask for a free ride/I only ask you to show me a real good time/I never asked for the rainfall/At least I showed up/You showed me nothing at all,” Gaga belts out. She then joins Ariana for the chorus, singing, "I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive/Rain on me, rain rain/Rain on me, rain rain/I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive." The song is a perfect combination of powerful music and empowering lyrics. It is a welcomed escape from the ongoing pandemic.

Check out the song here:

"Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive," Gaga tweeted after dropping the song. The track has been well received by Gaga and Ari’s fans who are flooding the social media platforms gushing about how good it is.

“I’m so proud of ariana but i’m proud of gaga too. they deserve the whole universe. stream the hell out of this mother******* song because it’s worth doing it,” a fan tweeted supporting the singers. “#Chromatica and #FutureNostalgia are just albums that are bringing pop back to the main stage. #RainOnMe is just too good and just shows that Chromatica is gonna be such an amazing and fun album to listen to. Can't wait for the release,” another wrote. “rain on me is definitely one of those songs that is okay when u first listen to it, then later on it grows on you and u become OBSESSED. and it just grew on me help i’m in love,” another fan tweeted.

ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow on how her Friends character Phoebe would spend quarantine: Her place would be full of art things

Credits :YouTubeInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×