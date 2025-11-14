Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Reveal Wedding Plans, Share Excitement For Having Kids: ‘Being A Mom…’

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky began dating in late 2019, after being introduced by her mother, who found him very impressive. Speaking to Rolling Stone about the two of them, they revealed how marriage is definitely on the cards after their April 2024 engagement. But that’s not all, the couple is also planning on expanding their family. Kids are on the cards for the duo, who will be celebrating their 6th year together.

They’re planning on getting married soon, as revealed during the chat, and it's not too far in the future either. With their busy schedules, the duo may end up with a wedding during Lady Gaga’s tour or just after. “We’re talking about it all the time,” Polansky confirmed. “We have these breaks, and they’re tempting. It’s like, ‘OK, can we get married that weekend?’ We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much.”

The next step will surely be parenthood for the two, which is largely influenced by the musician’s relationship with her godsons, Elton John and David Furnish. “Their kids have turned out to be very happy. The most important thing is making it feel like this is just our family, this is what we do. Her being Lady Gaga and the art and all of it is not something that she has to compartmentalize away from her relationship with me or when she’s a mother.”

As for the Bad Romance star, “Being a mom is the thing I want the most,” she said. “And he’s gonna be a beautiful father. We’re really excited about that.”

Lady Gaga talks about her love story with Michael Polansky

Speaking about how important Michael Polansky is in her life, the Bloody Mary hitmaker said, “Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference,” she says. But that meant she had to figure out just who that was: “How do you learn how to be yourself with someone when you don’t know how to be yourself with anyone?”

Lady Gaga revealed how he always calls her by her real name, Stefani, and not her stage name, being able to see her as a person and not just a performer.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Exits 2025 MTV VMAs Just 15 Minutes After Winning Artist of the Year, Here’s Why