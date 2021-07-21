Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to perform together ‘one last time’ in special NYC shows, former shares excitement

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are all set to perform together in special shows this summer. According to Live Nation, via People, Gaga and Bennett will be performing together in two shows -- One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and 5. The shows have been designed as their only joint public concerts for promoting their brand new album, which will be released later this year.

Gaga took to her Twitter to share the news with her followers who were waiting for the two of them to share a stage. Stating that she is “honoured” and “excited”, Gaga said she will be participating with Bennett in the special shows to mark his 95th birthday. The Way You Look Tonight singer will turn 95 on August 3, which falls on the first night of their special performances.

Check out Lady Gaga’s tweet:

One Last Time An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021

Earlier this year, during an interview with AARP, Bennett, 94, revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. According to the interview, he had not yet experienced common symptoms including disorientation or episodes of terror, rage, and depression, "but there was little doubt that the disease had progressed.”

After their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, Bennett shared that the two have a new album coming up, which was recorded between 2018 to early 2020 but has not been released yet. Bennett’s wife Susan Crow, recently told AARP that her husband’s doctor has asked him to keep up with music, as the art form has reportedly helped patients to connect to their surroundings.

