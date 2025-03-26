Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Ball Tour Dates; Promises ‘Intimate’ Experience With Live Theatrical Art: ‘I Wanted to Create…’
Lady Gaga is set to bring the Mayhem Ball tour across America and Europe in 2025! The singer announced the news and teased what fans can expect from her first arena tour since 2018!
Lady Gaga has announced Mayhem Ball tour dates after a long wait! The pop star promises that her first arena tour since 2018 will be a unique experience for fans. She took to social media to announce the happy news with a lengthy and heartfelt caption.
Gaga revealed that she wasn’t planning on doing the tour this year after her recent shows in Singapore, but the warm reception of her new album changed her mind. Despite the unexpected change of plans, the tour came together “quickly” thanks to her incredible team at Live Nation, who planned the entire tour lineup in a few weeks.
The Oscar winner added that on this tour, she would have the creative control and expressed her gratitude for the rare opportunity. She promised the show to be a “theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life,” just how she envisioned it.
Speaking to Deadline, Gaga elaborated on her vision for the tour. “I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create,” she told the outlet.
She admitted to feeling excited about performing in large stadiums after years and described that feeling as electrifying. The pop star will kick off her tour with two performances in Las Vegas on July 16 and 17.
She’ll then wreck “mayhem” in Seattle, then three nights at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in New York, and shows in Miami, Toronto, and Chicago. She’ll then pivot her tour to Europe, starting from London on September 29 and 30.
She’ll conclude the final leg of her tour in Paris on November 17, 18, and 20. Gaga’s latest album, Mayhem, which was released on March 7, had over 108 million on-demand official streams and received great reviews worldwide.