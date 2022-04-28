Lady Gaga announces new song Hold My Hand for Tom Cruise's upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick

Lady Gaga is finally releasing her new song. Gaga revealed on Wednesday that a new song named Hold My Hand would be released on May 3 for the forthcoming film Top Gun: Maverick and she's calling it a "love message" to her fans.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote on Instagram announcing the news.

Read her full message below.

However, Hold My Hand follows in the footsteps of the Oscar-winning song Take My Breath Away from the original 1986 Top Gun film, which Berlin sang and was created by Giorgio Moroder and writer Tom Whitlock. During the life cycle of the Tony Scott–directed picture, the song peaked at No. 20 in the United States, as per PEOPLE. Interestingly, Gaga, 36, teased the single on Monday by tweeting a few words from it. "Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a pilot student training with the United States Navy in the 1986 original. Maverick is seen in the trailer accepting a teaching post at the request of his old classmate Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who is now a high-ranking Navy officer. The film will be released in cinemas on May 27.

ALSO READ:Lady Gaga pens an EMOTIONAL note for Tony Bennett after their album receives 6 Grammy nominations