Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn spotted kissing another woman on the set of Joker: Folie À Deux; DEETS inside

Recently Lady Gaga has been making headlines with her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux. Just a few days back, Lady Gaga was seen in the Harley Quinn costume and makeup look which the internet definitely loved.

And now as the fans have flocked on the Manhattan set of Joker: Folie À Deux this weekend, they were able to catch a sneak peek of more than just Harley Quinn’s make-up and costume. While shooting on the set for the sequel of the Oscar nominated movie, Lady Gaga was seen locking lips with another woman.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

As the shooting for Joker: Folie À Deux was taking place outside the New York County Supreme Court, several admirers gathered on the steps to get a peek of what was happening and they certainly got more than what they bargained for.

In the Sunday’s shoot, some kind of protest was involved with the extras being dressed up as the fans of Joker as well as detractors. At one point during the shooting, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn was also heckled by another woman who was holding a newspaper with a photo of her character as the headline read ‘Crazy In Love’. Lady Gaga’s character grabbed that woman and kissed her on the lips.

One of the bystanders at the shoot told Vulture, ‘I wasn’t expecting her to kiss a lady onscreen. She’s f**king iconic! I’ve never seen something like that in my life’.

About Joker: Folie À Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux is sequel to the Todd Phillips 2019 Oscar nominated super villain origin story Joker. The upcoming sequel is reportedly a musical that focuses on the iconic Batman foe’s relationship with the fellow criminal Harley Queen which is played by Lady Gaga.

