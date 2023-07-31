Lady Gaga breaks silence on Tony Bennett's death, grieves his loss and says their relationship 'wasn't an act'

When the news of the death of iconic singer Tony Bennett came out, it shocked the world. The jazz and pop singer passed away on July 21, 2023, aged 96, in New York. Condolences from around the world were posted on the Internet in memory of Bennett. One celebrity who has shared a very special bond with the Grammy award-winning singer is Lady Gaga. The actress finally broke her silence and posted a heart-wrenching post for Bennett.

Lady Gaga breaks silence on Tony Bennett's death

On July 31, 2023, Gaga took to her Instagram to post a long and touching message for the legendary singer. "I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," she started off. The award-winning singer added, "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power."

Gaga explained how they transported themselves "to another era" as they "modernized the music together" while giving it "all new life" as a singing duo. She stated their relationship was "very real" and that it wasn't an act. The 37-year-old revealed that Bennett taught her about music, showbiz, and how to keep her spirits high. Gaga mentioned that he was an optimist who believed in quality whether in work or life and added that was grateful.

She pointed out his achievements and recalled how he served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr, and sang jazz with the best singers around the world. "I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye. Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend," Gaga wrote. She added that their huge age difference only gave something neither of them had with most people.

The Applause hitmaker continued and said that losing Bennett to Alzheimer's was painful but also beautiful and all she wanted was for him to remember how much she loved him and how grateful she was to have him in her life. She explained how he was willing to sing with her even when his nature was changing. "I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett," she concluded her message for him and offered some advice about elder people.

She asked everyone to not discount their elders or leave them behind when things change. Gaga revealed that taking care of elders will only make one learn something special, maybe even magical. She finished off her suggestions by saying that paying attention to silence is important just like some of her meaningful exchanges with Bennett were with no melody at all. "I love you, Tony. Love, Lady," the heartwrenching and meaningful post ended.

Lady Gaga and Tonny Bennett's relationship

Gaga and Bennett have collaborated multiple times throughout their musical journey as artists. They released their debut album, Cheek to Cheek in 2014 which became a massive hit and earned them a Grammy Award. Love For Sale, their 2021 record is the sixty-first and the last album of Bennett's career. Their singing partnership will forever remain inspiring.

