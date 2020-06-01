Lady Gaga calls out President Donald Trump amidst George Floyd death protests after Taylor Swift

After Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga lashes out at US President Donald Trump for his insensitive comment amidst George Floyd protests.

After Taylor Swift recently called out Donald Trump, Lady Gaga is also questioning the US President in the matter of Geoge Floyd's death. A few days ago, US President Donald Trump took to his social media handle and posted an insensitive tweet regarding the protests for George Floyd's death at the hands of four policemen. As the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum across the US, Donald Trump wrote a tweet that read "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," which not only angered Taylor Swift but many others.

Recently, Lady Gaga too has hit back at the US President and called him racist. "We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken," Lady Gaga lashed out. "He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change,” she added. She also expressed her anger over the police violence that resulted in the untimely death of former football player George Floyd.

Check out her full post:

"I am outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country," Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter. Some lashed back at Lady Gaga for releasing her album Chromatica amidst the crisis, but majority of the users sided with her. Many hailed her for using her platform and addressing the issue instead of promoting her album.

