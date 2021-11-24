Lady Gaga calls Tony Bennett 'a remarkable human' for continuing with music despite Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Lady Gaga emotionally discussed Tony Bennett's Alzheimer’s diagnosis in a rare interview with Stephen Colbert at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During her appearance, Lady Gaga went ahead to open up on her various collaborations with Bennett and how he has inspired her through his battle with the illness.

“He is a remarkable human being, he served our country, he also marched with Dr Martin Luther King Jr., he used to sneak Duke Ellington into the back of hotels to play jazz music all night long," Gaga began as she gushed over the legendary singer. Discussing his commitment to civil rights, she said that the singer has taught her to stand by humanity from a very young age. "I love him very deeply," Gaga said.

Recalling one of Bennett's reactions, Gaga remembered the one time she told the singer about Cheek to Cheek becoming no. 1 around the world, and he asked her if they could make a Cole Porter album. “When jazz begins...this man lights up in a way that is such magic," Gaga added. The show also reportedly shared a sneak peek at One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Elaborating on the same, Lady Gaga also said that music is "magic" and "miracle," referring to Bennett's continuation in the music industry despite battling with a major illness. Recently, their collaborative album Love for Sale bagged 6 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The House of Gucci actress even penned an emotional note for Bennett on the occasion.

