Lady Gaga casually dines at a local Minneapolis restaurant on Sunday night; wins hearts for simplicity

Lady Gaga was unknowingly seen in the Twin Cities this weekend. The pop star dined at Minneapolis' Café and Bar Lurcat on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the restaurant expressed their delight at having Lady Gaga for supper and thanked her for choosing their eatery in an Instagram post. Although it remains unclear why the star was in the city as she is currently not on tour.

On a peaceful Sunday evening, when there were no paparazzi in the vicinity, an extremely high-profile guest, Lady Gaga, walked into the historic Minneapolis restaurant Café & Bar Lurcat, much to the amazement of the staff.

Lurcat general manager Nick Gonzales revealed, "As she walked up the staircases, I thought, 'Wow, this individual looks a lot like Lady Gaga,' and then she was an arm's length away from me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Lady Gaga.'"

The Bloody Mary singer and her dinner companion were sitting in the middle of Bar Lurcat, a glam space with the view of Loring Park's vegetation that featured dangling crystal chandeliers, black-and-white tiles, and starched white tablecloths.

Her group of diners placed an order for some of the Lurcat classics, which included salmon, filet mignon, fried rice, and a beet salad. Gonzales shared, "There was a lot of sharing going on."

Everyone was star-struck when they noticed the VIP in the room. However, no one approached her for photos or autographs. In the meantime, Gonzales further revealed, “She was quite courteous and kind to our workers and acted somewhat normally. But it was unlike anything else because it was Lady Gaga. It appeared that she was just looking for a nice dinner on a Sunday night."

The reason why Lady Gaga was in Minneapolis is still unclear

As a Minneapolis restaurant, Café and Bar Lurcat has had its fair share of celebrity dinner guests. Over the years, Prince and Mick Jagger have both been spotted there. Lady Gaga was not in Minneapolis on tour, and her social media accounts reveal nothing about what she was doing there on a glorious July weekend.

When asked if the staff knew anything about why she was in town, Gonzales replied, "We made no inquiries. I have no idea why she'd be in town or how she ended up at the eatery. I'd like to think of us as a 20-year-old Minneapolis restaurant with a stellar reputation. But I have no idea why she chose Lurcat."

The singer, who finished her Chromatica Ball tour without stopping in the Twin Cities last fall, has made surprise appearances in the Twin Cities before, including a 2010 hangout at the Turf Club in St. Paul followed by the first of two shows at Xcel Energy Center.

