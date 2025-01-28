Lady Gaga Casually Responds to Joker: Folie à Deux Criticism, Says People Sometimes 'Don't Like Some Things'; DETAILS

Lady Gaga addressed the backlash against her film Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Oscar-winning film Joker, for the first time. After its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September of last year, Joker 2 received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

The gritty courtroom thriller holds a 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and was picked as one of the "worst" movies at the 2025 Razzie Awards. The Grammy-winner who portrayed the titular DC villain Harley Quinn in the sequel was placed in the "worst actress" category.

Speaking to Elle, Gaga shared her thoughts on the criticism and replied, "People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple."

The Pokerface singer stressed that artists are supposed to be prepared for the worst possible outcomes of their films. They must continue doing what they do even if certain projects don't connect to the audience in the way it was intended to.

Gaga has moved from the film and already has a lot on her plate. Apart from preparing to release her next album, Mayhem, on March 7, the pop star will be seen in the third and upcoming season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday, the Adams Family spin-off led by Jenna Ortega.

The Bad Romance singer admitted to the outlet that when the fear of failure seeps into one's life, it becomes uncontrollable. "It's part of the mayhem," she added, referring to her highly anticipated forthcoming album.

As for Joker 2, which is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Gaga had high hopes and faith in director Todd Phillips's vision for the film. Speaking to Variety in August, she revealed that Phillips added "audacity and complexity" to the story with his unique concept.

"It's a testament to [Todd] as a director that he would rather be creative than just tell a traditional story of love," she said at the time.