Lady Gaga Closes FireAid Benefit with New Song to Support LA Wildfire Victims
Lady Gaga closed the FireAid benefit concert with a heartfelt new song she co-wrote with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, to bring hope to those affected by the LA wildfires.
On January 30, 2025, the FireAid benefit concert concluded with a heartfelt performance by Lady Gaga at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The event was organized to support those affected by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga closed the evening with two songs from A Star is Born, Shallow and Always Remember Us This Way. She then introduced an original piece co-written with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.
“When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I wanted to do something hopeful,” Gaga shared with the audience. “Me and my friend Michael, my fiancé, my love, we wrote this song for you. It’s just for tonight. It’s just for you.”
The concert featured a diverse array of performers across two venues. At the Intuit Dome, artists such as Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae took the stage.
Meanwhile, the Kia Forum hosted Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes.
The audience included prominent figures such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Emhoff thanked on social media, stating, “It is a wonderful night that shows the strength and resilience of our city as we begin to recover and rebuild from the devastating wildfires.”
FireAid was broadcast across multiple platforms, including AMC Theatres, Apple Music, the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.
Proceeds from the concert are designated for rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies to better prepare Los Angeles for future emergencies.
