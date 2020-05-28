Lady Gaga on collaborating with BLACKPINK for Sour Candy: I wanted to celebrate them as I love powerful women
Lady Gaga set the town on fire, a few days back, by dropping her collab with Ariana Grande titled Rain On Me, which is part of her highly-awaited sixth studio album, Chromatica. The vibe of the track gave us a tease as to what we can expect from the upcoming album which is boasting of other big collaborations as well. This includes a duet with the legendary Elton John titled Sine from Above and a collab with the popular girl group, BLACKPINK, titled Sour Candy.
In an interview with a Japanese publication, TV Groove, Lady Gaga was asked about her working experience with BLACKPINK on Sour Candy and what she takes back from it. As translated to English by a fellow BLINK named @intoblackpivk on Twitter, Gaga shared, "When I called out to them and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they were very happy and motivated. It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also wanted to celebrate me."
"I had a great time together making this song. I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean and told them that the part was so creative and fun. I was amazed to hear their singing voice. They are beautiful young women, really talented and I am proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK [for Sour Candy]."
Meanwhile, Chromatica drops on May 29, 2020.