Lady Gaga on collaborating with BLACKPINK for Sour Candy: I wanted to celebrate them as I love powerful women

In a recent interview, Lady Gaga spoke candidly about her working experience with BLACKPINK as they collaborated on Sour Candy for her sixth studio album, Chromatica. Read below to know all the kind words Gaga had to share about the girl group.

Lady Gaga set the town on fire, a few days back, by dropping her collab with Ariana Grande titled Rain On Me, which is part of her highly-awaited sixth studio album, Chromatica. The vibe of the track gave us a tease as to what we can expect from the upcoming album which is boasting of other big collaborations as well. This includes a duet with the legendary Elton John titled Sine from Above and a collab with the popular girl group, BLACKPINK, titled Sour Candy.

In an interview with a Japanese publication, TV Groove, Lady Gaga was asked about her working experience with BLACKPINK on Sour Candy and what she takes back from it. As translated to English by a fellow BLINK named @intoblackpivk on Twitter, Gaga shared, "When I called out to them and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they were very happy and motivated. It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also wanted to celebrate me."

"I had a great time together making this song. I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean and told them that the part was so creative and fun. I was amazed to hear their singing voice. They are beautiful young women, really talented and I am proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK [for Sour Candy]."

Meanwhile, Chromatica drops on May 29, 2020.

