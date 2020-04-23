Lady Gaga confirms her new album Chromatica will feature collaborations with Elton John and Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga officially confirmed that her new album Chromatica will feature collaborations with Elton John and Ariana Grande after her track list leaked online. Read on to know more.

After the track list of her upcoming music album, Chromatica, accidentally leaked online, Lady Gaga confirmed that the album will in fact feature collaboration with Elton John and Ariana Grande. The track list was leaked on social media and it was all the singer’s fans could talk about, especially after finding out that it will include tracks by Ariana and Elton. So, Gaga was left with no choice and she officially confirmed the news.

Gaga shared the names of the songs on her upcoming album on her Instagram page. In addition to Elton and Grande, the track list also features a collaboration with Blackpink. The album was initially scheduled to release on April 10, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Shallow singer had to postpone the date indefinitely. She announced the news in March. “I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announced a new 2020 release date soon,” she wrote on Insta.

This is not the first time something from her new album has leaked online. In January, her song Stupid Love found its way to the internet be Gaga could officially release it. Regardless of how and where it came from, Gaga’s fans were excited to finally hear her song. While some artists would be annoyed by the incident Gaga did not let it take a toll on her. Reacting to the leak, she jokingly posted a picture of a person in a ski mask listening to a song and wrote, “can y'all stop.”

Check out the track list here:

Chromatica I

Alice

Stupid Love

Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)

Free Woman

Fun Tonight

Chromatica II

911

Plastic Doll

Sour Candy” (with Blackpink)

Enigma

Replay

Chromatica III

Sine From Above (with Elton John)

1000 Doves

Babylon

