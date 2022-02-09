Lady Gaga congratulates House Of Gucci stylist after Oscar snub: I’m rooting for you

Lady Gaga is paying tribute to this year's Oscar nominations. Despite receiving nods for other major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards, the House of Gucci actress, 35, was inexplicably left out of the Best Actress field for the 2022 Academy Awards.

As per PEOPLE, House of Gucci, on the other hand, was nominated for Best Makeup & Hairstyling, spotlighting the work of Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras. On Instagram, Gaga praised the nomination and thanked all of the other candidates. "I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I've worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself with him. She added, "You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I'm rooting for you."

Check out her post here:

Gaga was previously nominated for Best Actress in A Star Is Born and Best Original Song in The Hunting Ground for "Til It Happens To You." She won Best Original Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart are this year's Best Actress nominees.

ALSO READ:Oscar 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield get nods, Power of the Dog leads the pack