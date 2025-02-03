Lady Gaga Delivers Encouraging Message for Trans People as She Wins Grammy with Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars became two other names to join the list of winners at the recently held Grammy Awards 2025. However, what came next was even more touching and powerful.

The two highly acclaimed musicians won in the best pop duo/group performance for their grand track Die With a Smile. Following the win for their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping song, it was Mars who expressed his honor for being in the song with the Always Remember Us This Way artist.

“I’m so honored to have a small part in your giant musical legacy, and I really truly believe that God gave us this song to sing together, so thank you so much,” the Just the Way You Are singer mentioned.

While Lady Gaga too had a similar sentiment to express for her collaborator, calling him a great human being as well as a great musician, she also encouraged the LGBTQ+ community at the Grammy 2025.

Stating that her work as a musician happens to be a privilege, the Hold My Hand artist also mentioned that she was honored to sing for everyone, adding, “I just wanna say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up.”

Signing off from the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025, Lady Gaga thanked everyone, also stating, “Music is love.”

For those who do not know, the Born This Way songstress and Bruno Mars had earlier delivered a grand rendition of the 1965 classic, California Dreamin' by The Mamas and the Papas. This came following a video that showed how Los Angeles was recently largely affected by the wildfires causing major destruction.

Lady Gaga also premiered her new song and video for Abracadabra from her upcoming album Mayhem.