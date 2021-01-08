  1. Home
Lady Gaga demands to impeach Donald Trump after yesterday’s Capitol Hill attack; Says ‘This is terrorism’

Lady Gaga recently reacted to yesterday’s Capitol attack by Donald Trump supperters. Scroll down to see what the singer said.
11818 reads Mumbai
After the recent Capitol attack in Washington DC, like many celebrities, Lady Gaga is sharing her thoughts. While most US citizens think ousting Donald Trump from office using the 25th amendment is fair at the moment, the Poker Face singer is against it at the moment. The Bad Romance singer took to Twitter yesterday and explained to fans and public, that the right way to move forward right now is to impeach him, so he can never run for office again. 

 

“I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election — the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him. He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism,” Gaga tweeted.

 

For the unversed, when a sitting US president is impeached and removed from the office, they are not eligible to hold any government office again. Even though it would require at least two-thirds of the Senate to remove current president Donald Trump from office, the US citizens need only a majority of votes to disqualify him from running again.

 

After her reaction on the Capitol attack, Gaga also praised the efforts of Black women in Georgia, like Stacey Abrams, who helped secure the Democratic wins in the runoff election. “I believe the change that so many wish for exists in the work of Black Women activating Georgia. White Supremacy responded as it does often with little repercussions, like on 1/6/21. But this will not undo their work,” she tweeted.

 

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

