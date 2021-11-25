Lady Gaga details her method acting techniques for playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci

​​Lady Gaga recently made an appearance on The Late Show and opened up about her highly-anticipated film House of Gucci, in which the actress and performer essays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the Gucci family and soon her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge -- and ultimately murder.

Reggiani in reality was imprisoned after being convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (played in the film by Adam Driver). Speaking to talk show host Stephen Colbert about her performance, the actress shared her acting secrets, explaining how she preferred using an Italian accent even when she wasn’t filming.

“There’s a sort of idea around method acting that it’s crazy and that we’re crazy. But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there’s something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level. That we’re deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I’m acting” she said in defence of her method-acting technique.

She also added that “it was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me… I’m not saying that that’s the way to do it, it’s just how I do it.”

