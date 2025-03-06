Lady Gaga Details How Engagement to Michael Polansky Inspired Her to Write Blade of Grass; Says ‘Had to Fight...’

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been engaged for nearly a year, and their sweet moments have inspired the musician to pen her latest song, Blade of Grass.

The track will be added to the album, Mayhem. While sitting down for an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Joker: Folie a Deux star recalled the moment when she asked her beau to just wrap a blade of grass around her finger. With the expressions of Polansky in her mind, she composed the song.

Getting into the details of the exact moment she asked her fiance to propose to her, Gaga claimed, "As a songwriter, you need life to inspire your writing and if everything is promotion, then I'll write about promotion and I won't write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day.”

She further added, "We were in our backyard and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger.' And then I wrote 'Blade of Grass' because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that's in the center of the backyard."

Polansky had proposed to the singer a ring with a huge oval diamond on April 1, 2024. The Bloody Mary crooner revealed that she thought her fans might be wondering why she was not promoting and releasing a new song, but then she had to give a gift to what means the world to her.

Continuing on the Apple Music podcast, the actress shared, "Those moments, to me, at a certain point I was into the idea of fame and artifice and being the conductor of your own life when it came to your own inner sense of fame.”

Mayhem will hit the music stations on March 7.