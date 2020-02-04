Lady Gaga finally CONFIRMS relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky in loved up Instagram photo

Lady Gaga gave us an intimate look as she shared a photo while adorably sitting on boyfriend Michael Polansky's lap. Check out the picture below.

After some serious paparazzi spotting, pop star Lady Gaga made her relationship with rumoured lover Michael Polansky official on Tuesday when she shared a loved up photo on Instagram. The couple who have been vacationing in Miami have been snapped by the paparazzi. But Gaga gave us an intimate look as she shared a photo of adorably sitting on Michael's lap and with the never-eding sea in the background. Dressed in their beach avatar, Michael cannot take his eyes off his lady love as a happy Lady Gaga poses with him.

The singer wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!" With their arms wrapped around each other, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are undoubtedly smitten by each other. Fans obviously were overjoyed with Gaga's declaration of love. One commented, "The way he looks at you it’s what you deserve." Whereas another wrote, "She looks genuinely happy."

As per reports, Polansky is an entrepreneur and investor. He is a Harvard graduate who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Recently, the couple were spotted sharing a kiss on a balcony in Miami. According to an E!News source, the two have been dating for over a month. The insider also confirmed that Polansky is the same man who was spotted kissing Gaga at her New Year party.

