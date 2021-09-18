Lady Gaga FLAUNTS natural look in a stunning snap; Celebrates her cosmetic brand's latest award

Lady Gaga showed off her natural beauty in a candid picture posted on Instagram on Thursday, wearing no make-up. The 35-year-old singer looked beautiful in the stunning photo, which showed off her caramel-colored bedhead fashioned into a mussed updo. The Stupid Love hitmaker donned an orange sweatshirt and flaunted her face while celebrating her newest Allure Award for her own make-up brand Haus Labs' eyebrow pencil, which she wore in the photo.

However, Gaga was beaming in the beautiful photo, with her bright skin, full lips, and perfect brows taking center stage. In an accompanying caption, the pop icon penned: "Still celebrating @hauslabs award for @allure Best In Beauty 2021 #1 Edge Precision Brow Pencil..." she further penned, "Thank you to our customers with peace, love, & kindness. $1 of every purchase always goes to mental health. (And yes, I used the pencil in this photo)" As per Daily Mail, after years of influencing make-up trends, she decided to launch her own cruelty-free cosmetics line, HAUS Laboratories, in 2019.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, at the brand's launch event, the Grammy winner claimed that she used make-up to construct her alter-ego, saying, "I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be.'' She further said, "Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had."

Interestingly, Sarah Tanno, a collaborator, also talked about the range's desire for inclusiveness. "We tested on all skin tones across the board with every product. That was really, really important to Gaga—that these shades are wearable for everybody." After collaborating for a decade, the pair threw themselves completely into developing the make-up brand, which is still going strong two years later.

