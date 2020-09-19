Lady Gaga gets candid about her mental health through new 911 music video; Says ‘It’s poetry of pain’; Watch

Lady Gaga just dropped the music video of her new song 911 and she said that the song captures her experience with mental health. Scroll down to watch the full song.

Lady Gaga is opening up about the meaning of her song 911and the new music video that she just released. In the video, the 34-year-old singer wakes up in the desert in a psychedelic world and the audience later finds out that she was hallucinating the entire time. At the end of the song, Gaga snaps back into reality after being involved in a serious accident and cries out that she forgot her pills.

Gaga explained on her Instagram account, “This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.”

Watch the full video below:

Gaga also thanked her team and said, “It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with 911.” “Thank you little monsters,” she said. “I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real-life every day is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.”

Back in May when the song was released, Gaga opened up about the meaning of the song’s lyrics. “I wrote a song on Chromatica called 911, and it’s about an antipsychotic that I take, and it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does, I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs,” Gaga said in the interview with Apple Music.

