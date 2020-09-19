  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lady Gaga gets candid about her mental health through new 911 music video; Says ‘It’s poetry of pain’; Watch

Lady Gaga just dropped the music video of her new song 911 and she said that the song captures her experience with mental health. Scroll down to watch the full song.
66474 reads Mumbai
Lady Gaga gets candid about her mental health through new 911 music video; Says ‘It’s poetry of pain’; WatchLady Gaga gets candid about her mental health through new 911 music video; Says ‘It’s poetry of pain’; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lady Gaga is opening up about the meaning of her song 911and the new music video that she just released. In the video, the 34-year-old singer wakes up in the desert in a psychedelic world and the audience later finds out that she was hallucinating the entire time. At the end of the song, Gaga snaps back into reality after being involved in a serious accident and cries out that she forgot her pills. 

 

Gaga explained on her Instagram account, “This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.”

 

Watch the full video below:

 

Gaga also thanked her team and said, “It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with 911.” “Thank you little monsters,” she said. “I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real-life every day is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.”

 

Back in May when the song was released, Gaga opened up about the meaning of the song’s lyrics. “I wrote a song on Chromatica called 911, and it’s about an antipsychotic that I take, and it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does, I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs,” Gaga said in the interview with Apple Music.

 

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga's MTV VMAs looks were all about her masks: ALL the times she changed her mask to match her outfit

Credits :Apple Music, YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement