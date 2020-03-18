  1. Home
Lady Gaga gets cozy with boyfriend Michael Polansky as they self-quarantine amid COVID 19 crisis

Lady Gaga is getting all cozy with her boyfriend Michael Polansky as they self-quarantine amid Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky are feeling all the love as they self-quarantine together amid coronavirus Pandemic. Gaga recently shared a quarantine update on her Instagram account and in the picture she can be seen getting all cuddly and cozy with her beau. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving,” she wrote in the caption. 

“#selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world,” she added. Since scientists are still trying to figure out a cure, the governments and health care experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-isolate. Gaga has been trying to spread awareness about the deadly health crisis for days now. Just earlier this week, the singer posted a picture with her dogs on Insta and urged her fans to stay at home.

Check out the post here: 

 

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok,” she reassured her fans.

Credits :Instagram

