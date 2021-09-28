Lady Gaga gets emotional about working with Tony Bennett in their album Love For Sale's trailer; WATCH

Lady Gaga may end up saving jazz music at least that's what the trailer of her upcoming album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett suggests. The duo has teamed up for the last time for their Cole Porter tribute album and in the recently released trailer, the duo takes us behind-the-scenes of it. Love For Sale is Gaga and Bennett's follow-up work to their 2014 album, Cheek to Cheek.

In the trailer, Lady Gaga can be seen stressing on the need for young people to listen to jazz. The singer maintains that jazz music should not get lost in our time as she says, "It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be coveted so sacredly forever."

The trailer showcases Gaga and Bennett's praising each other for their talents. Bennett has the kindest words for Gaga as he says, "She's got so much talent, that the minute we're together, something very good happens between the two of us." Gaga can be seen getting teary-eyed hearing Bennett's admiration for her.

Check out the trailer here:

Gaga then states that she would want to take Tony's legacy forward as she promisingly says, "I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it."

The tracks on the album include, Do I Love You, I Get a Kick Out of You, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Let’s Do It.

Both Gaga and Bennett will also feature in a documentary titled The Lady and the Legend which will take an intimate look at their friendship and also take us on their working process on the Love For Sale album.

