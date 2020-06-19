Lady Gaga gifted her jacket to a fan in Malibu after the latter complimented her for it

Lady Gaga won the internet as she gave her leather jacket to a fan after the latter compliment her for it and hailed her contribution to the LGBTQ community.

Lady Gaga is one of the celebrities known for having a big heart. The singer always volunteers to help people and stand for causes to bring a change. Last week, the Pokerface singer was clicked giving her jacked to a fan named she bumped into in Malibu outside of a market. "I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a-- jacket you got on," the fan recalled complimenting Lady Gaga but took a little time to realise that she was talking to a celebrity.

The fangirl wanted to thank Lady Gaga for her contributions towards the LGBTQ community. "I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me," she told E-News. "And so when I went back, I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me," the fan went up to Lady Gaga once again and thanked her for being an ally. She went on to tell her that recently her brother too came out to her. "And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally," she told Lady Gaga.

As a gesture of kindness, Lady Gaga removed her leather jacket that her fan Shannon McKee had liked and gave it to her as a gift. "You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a-- with it now," Lady Gaga told her fan and left her awestruck. The 34-year-old singer has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career. Last year in June, Lady Gaga stood in front of the Stonewall National Monument and dressed in a rainbow ensemble, she addressed the crowd, saying, "This is your freedom. This is the joy that you have deserved always. I will not stop in pursuit of this liberation."

