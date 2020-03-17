Lady Gaga goes nude for 'art' not 'pornography'; Reveals PAINFUL experience of recording Chromatica

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Lady Gaga is all set to release her new album Chromatica. But before we are treated to the new music collection, the singer shed her clothes and posed nude for a magazine cover.

It is no secret that Lady Gaga doesn't shy away from taking fashion risks. The singer has given us a diary filled with some scandalous fashion choices. Today is no different. Fans have been anticipating Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica. The singer has teased her sixth studio album for a few weeks now. But before we could stream her new collection, the Stupid Love singer stripped down for the cover of an international magazine. The singer took over the cover of Paper Magazine and left some jaws dropped.

The magazine begins its cover story by explaining Gaga's intention of the nude photoshoot. "I consent to being nude with everyone in this room," Gaga announced as she reportedly slipped out of her custom Versace robe which featured crystal emblazoned of her name on the back. "I believe we're making art, this isn't pornography," she assured as she posed for the cameras.

After the shoot, Gaga sat down to talk about her upcoming album and teased that Chromatica "isn't Joana." "I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments. And by the way, I'm not standing over here with a flag going, 'I'm healed, everything's perfect.' It's not; it's a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days. Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn't mean I don't remember what happened."

Chromatica wasn't an easy affair to make. She recalls being in immense pain during the making of the album. Gaga, who battled chronic pain due to fibromyalgia and depression, confesses there were times she "couldn't get off the couch." She reveals producer Bloodpop helped her pull through. "He'd be like, 'Come on, let's go. We're going to make music.' And I'd be maybe crying or venting about something that was happening in my life over some pain or depression I was feeling," she remembers.

"I'd start out the day so down and I'd end up dancing, looking in the mirror, practicing my moves, singing along," she says. "Every day was an enlightening experience, but it had to happen every day," she added. While she puts up a brave face as she battles with fibromyalgia, Gaga admits not all days are easy. "Some days are way worse, some days aren't. But you know what I can do? I can go, 'Well, my hands work; my arms work; my legs works, even though they are sorel my back works; my brain works; my heart works; I'm taking breaths, my lungs work.' You can just be grateful for what you can do," she admits.

Chromatica releases on April 10, 2020.

