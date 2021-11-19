Lady Gaga GUSHES about boyfriend Michael Polansky, calls latter her 'whole life'

Looks like Lady Gaga's personal life is complete owing to her long-term boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and her three French bulldogs. “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” the “House of Gucci” star, 35, gushed as per Page Six.

However, In February 2020, Gaga revealed her romance with entrepreneur Polansky. Previously, she was engaged to "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. Meanwhile, Gaga acknowledged Polansky for assisting her through her near-fatal dognapping, which ended in her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, being shot while attempting to fight off two persons attempting to kidnap her pups. For those unversed, Koji and Gustav, Gaga's puppies, were safely returned to her in February after two guys kidnapped them and shot her walker, Ryan Fischer, in West Hollywood. Asia, her third dog, was not taken.

“Everybody’s OK,” the “Stupid Love” singer said in the interview published on Wednesday. “Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.”

Interestingly, Gaga's connection with Polansky also put an end to suspicions that she was dating her "A Star Is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper following their steamy Oscars performance. "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper said of the way the two peered into each other's eyes while singing her Oscar-winning song "Shallow."

