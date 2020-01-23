Lady Gaga has an epic reaction as her latest track Stupid Love leaks online; Check Out

Lady Gaga’s latest song Stupid Love recently leaked online and the singer reacted to the copyright breach. Check it out.

After taking a break from the world of music, Lady Gaga was finally ready to drop some brand new music for her fans who have been patiently waiting for it. However, before she could release the song herself, her latest track Stupid Love was leaked online. Regardless of how and where it came from, Gaga’s fans were just excited to hear the song and were too eager to hear the track. While some artists would be annoyed by the incident and even think of cancelling the release of a leaked track, Gaga is not letting it take a toll on her.

It has been hours since the track illegally went public, thanks to the online leak, and all she has said is, “can y'all stop.” She tweeted this alongside a picture of a person in a ski mask listening to a song. It seems like the singer is trying to look at the brighter side of the picture, considering her song did manage to go viral even though it wasn’t released in the correct way. The track has turned out to become the most popular leaked tunes on the internet right now.

The song is no longer available on the internet and the singer is now keeping it in tight wraps so that it does not trickle out again. According to a report by E Online, people who have heard the song stated that it has a catchy tune with an electric-dance flair, something that can be traced to a lot of Gaga’s songs. Even though the song was available online, many of Gaga’s loyal fans steered away from the track and tweeted their support for the singer, stating that copyright breach was unfair and the singer deserves better.

