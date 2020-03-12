Lady Gaga has new species of insects named after her post a scientist finds unconventional features on the bug

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A new species of insects are named after Lady Gaga after scientist Brendan Morris finds distinct features on the bug.

A new species of insects have been discovered lately and named after popular singer Lady Gaga. While we wonder what led to comparisons with the singer, University of Illinois Ph.D. candidate, Brendan Morris decodes it for us. While observing 1000 treehoppers for his research project, Brendan Morris found a female bug with distinct features that differentiated it from other insects.

The new treehopper species from near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua is now known as Kikaia gaga or K gaga. Speaking to Illinois News Bureau, Brendan Morris stated that if there's going to be a Lady Gaga bug, the treehopper is a perfect match as it has got crazy horns. "They have this wacky fashion sense about them. They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before", Brendan Morris told the daily and now, he wishes to visit Nicaragua to find more K. gaga. This is not the first time that a species has got its name from a musician. Earlier, a sea Crustacean was named after the American heavy metal band, Metallica.

Speaking of Lady Gaga, we all recognize her for her unconventional fashion choices. From funky coloured hair to over the top goth costumes, quirky lip colours and more, Lady Gaga has been a style icon in the tinsel town. The pop diva and screen star has reinvented her style time and again and has become synonymous with fashion. Besides her music, her modish attire at various events has fetched her great recognition worldwide.

