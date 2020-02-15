Lady Gaga is her own Valentine this year: I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself

Lady Gaga celebrated Valentine’s day by putting a ring on her own finger and posted a self-love message on Instagram. Check it out.

Lady Gaga is celebrating self-love this valentine’s day by putting a ring on her finger. The 33-year-old singer shared an inspiring post on her Instagram about gender identity. “Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men? It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime!” she wrote in her caption. The singer celebrated the day by professing her love for herself.

She also reminded her fans that “we are all born superstars.” “As we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans - and a reminder that we are all born superstars.” While the picture features Gaga looking stunning as ever, it is her blinding ring that is stealing all the attention. Gaga rocked the rose-pink stone-studded ring, proving that there's no such thing as too much bling.

While she did dedicate the social media post to herself, her recent social media update suggests that she has another valentine in her life. After sparking romance rumours with Michael Polansky for weeks, the singer made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month. While the two were recently spotted spending quality time together, Gag gave her fans an intimate look at her outing with a picture that featured her getting all cuddly with her boyfriend. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she wrote in her caption.

Read More