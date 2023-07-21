Lady Gaga insisted Joker 2 crew to address her as Lee on movie sets; Here’s why

Lady Gaga, the talented singer and actress, recently made headlines for her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux sequel. However, behind the scenes, Gaga took her dedication to the role to a whole new level. Cinematographer Lawrence Sher revealed fascinating details about Gaga's commitment to her character, even insisting on being called Lee on set. Read on to discover Gaga's transformation into Harley Quinn.

Lee: The key to Lady Gaga's transformation

During a candid interview on The Trenches Talk podcast, Lawrence Sher unveiled the intriguing process of working with Lady Gaga, who took on the character of Harley Quinn with sheer dedication. Sher confessed that at first, he felt disconnected from the real Gaga during the makeup and hair tests, as she was fully immersed in portraying the enigmatic Harley Quinn.

To maintain her character's essence throughout the filming process, an assistant director suggested that Sher address Gaga as Lee on set, a shortened version of her character's name, Harley. Remarkably, this subtle change had a profound impact on their connection. Gaga's transformation into Lee brought her character to life, and Sher found the perfect rhythm in working with her.

Sher also recalled a similar experience with Joaquin Phoenix during the filming of the first Joker movie. Phoenix, like Gaga, stayed fully committed to his character, leading to an authentic and mesmerizing performance.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Haynes join forces for NC-17 gay love story

Lady Gaga's method acting leaves a lasting impression

Lady Gaga's transformative performances continue to captivate audiences and peers alike. Her method acting approach, exemplified in both Joker 2 and House of Gucci, demonstrates her dedication to creating authentic and compelling portrayals.

As fans eagerly await the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, they can look forward to experiencing Gaga's remarkable transformation as Harley Quinn, a testament to her unparalleled commitment to her craft.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga's dedication to her craft doesn't end with Joker 2. She previously revealed her incredible commitment to her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. For over a year, Gaga lived as the character, even adopting an Italian accent for nine months. Her unparalleled immersion in the role left a lasting impact, making it challenging for her to return to her normal life after filming.

ALSO READ: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shows support for Jonah Hill amid emotional abuse allegations by ex-girlfriend