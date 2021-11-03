Lady Gaga opens up about the ‘psychological difficulty’ she struggled with during House of Gucci

Lady Gaga opens up about the ‘psychological difficulty’ she struggled with during House of Gucci
Actress and singer Lady Gaga recently spoke to British Vogue and opened up about her highly anticipated film House of Gucci. While talking about her transition into the character of Patrizia Reggiani, the 35-year-old Oscar- and Grammy-winning star revealed that she suffered “some psychological difficulty” while working on the film. 

 

She said: “It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

 

When asked how her portrayal affected her mental health, the singer said: “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

 

Lastly, the singer added: “It was the experience of a lifetime making this film because every minute of every day I thought of my ancestors in Italy and what they had to do so that I could have a better life. I just wanted to make them proud, which is why I made the decision to make the performance about a real woman and not about the idea of a bad woman.”

 

