Lady Gaga pays a touching tribute to Tony Bennett on his 97th birth anniversary: 'A day for smiling'

Lady Gaga has expressed her admiration for the late jazz icon Tony Bennett, who passed away at the end of July. The singer-songwriter collaborated with Bennett on two of his most acclaimed albums, 2014's Cheek to Cheek and 2021's Love for Sale. To mark Bennett's 97th birthday, Gaga shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to celebrate Tony Bennett's birthday. She posted several pictures of herself in a beautiful black dress and posed with her family near a food truck.

"Today is Tony Bennett's birthday, and it's a day for smiles. I'll be celebrating you more than just once a year, though. Every time I'm on stage, singing jazz, and every time I'm with my family, I'll remember all that you've done for this city, and the world,” she captioned the post.

Gaga closed the post with a kiss-emoji. Of course, she'll have plenty of reasons to think about Tony over the next few months after she announced some big news earlier this week.

How was Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's bond?

Lady Gaga and Tony were together for more than ten years. The singer-songwriter often referred to him as her “best friend” in the complicated world of music. This may have come as no surprise to those who have been following their bond for years.

Throughout their career as artists, both Gaga and Bennett have worked together a number of times. In 2014, they released their self-titled debut album. It was a huge success and earned them their first Grammy Award. Their singing duo will always be a source of inspiration to millions of people around the world. Their 2021 album Love For Sale is the 60th and final album of Bennett’s career.

Although Bennett wasn't able to make it to the Grammys this year, he did get the crowd excited for Lady Gaga by playing a pre-recorded song. She did a mash-up of her and Tony's songs, and ended the show with a sweet speech that said, "We love you Tony, and we miss you."

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Tony’s documentary “The Lady and the Legend” was set to drop on Paramount Plus in 2022. The documentary follows Lady Gaga and Tony as they discuss the making of their final album together, which Lady Gaga largely promoted on her own. The documentary has yet to appear on Paramount Plus, and it’s not clear why it’s been delayed.

