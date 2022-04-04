Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to musical legend Tony Bennet with a jazz performance at Grammys 2022

The Grammys 2022 dazzled even more on Sunday thanks to Lady Gaga. Gaga charmed the night with her emotional tribute to musical legend Tony Bennet who had a grand career spanning over five decades. Bennet officially retired from performing back in 2021 as his struggle with Alzheimer's disease made it difficult for him to continue.

Gaga performed Love for Sale and Do I Love You from her titular album Love for Sale which collaborated on with long-time friend none-other than Tony Bennet. The legend introduced Gaga's act through a video while he kept it short and simple as he preceded the singer, "Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!" The Grammy-winner then lit the house on fire with her energizing rendition of Love for Sale as she wore an illustrious pastel midi gown with a large bow in the back, as per Variety.

Additionally, the singer slowed down the vibe and started her piano-heavy version of Do I Love You with an emotional throwback video of Bennet and Gaga recording the song in the studio playing in the background. Gaga slayed the stage as all celebs in the audience cheered for her, one such fan was Billie Eilish who was openly hooting and hyping up the performance.

Meanwhile, the Bennet and Gaga collab on the album was nominated for five Grammys this year including Album of the Year and Traditional Pop Vocal Album while their single I Get a Kick Out of You was listed for Record of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance and music video. As Gaga finished her performance, she recreated a snap of the two that was displayed in the background as she rested her hand on the shoulder and said, "I love you Tony, we miss you."

ALSO READ Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon charm the award show with a slowed version of Peaches