Lady Gaga pens an EMOTIONAL note for Tony Bennett after their album receives 6 Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga celebrated receiving Grammy nods for her album, Love For Sale with Tony Bennett by sharing a lengthy note on Instagram where she not only thanked her fans but also spoke about her close bond with the 95-year-old Jazz singer. In her post, Lady Gaga shed light on the power of music while speaking about Bennette's Alzheimer's condition. Their album Love For Sale bagged 6 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Sharing an emotional note about collaborating with the legendary Tony Bennett for the album, Lady Gaga wrote, "This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. "I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history. Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated."

The House of Gucci star also stated that she is honoured to have shared a relationship of friendship with Bennett and managed to work alongside him amid his battle with Alzheimer's and said, "nothing like the magic of music."

It has been well-known that Gaga has been aware of his diagnosis for several years and has been one of his biggest supporters and champions.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga ‘prayed for the legal system to treat Britney Spears like a person’ after conservatorship win