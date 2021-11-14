Lady Gaga pens an emotional tribute to Britney Spears: You never deserved what happened

Lady Gaga paid an emotional homage to Britney Spears as the pop star's 13-year conservatorship came to an end. The 35-year-old House of Gucci actress uploaded a photo of herself with the 39-year-old Toxic singer one day after Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Britney's favour to seize control of her own money, personal life, and medical choices.

Check out her post here:

"I have loved @britneyspears her whole career," Gaga wrote in the heartfelt caption. She continued, "I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today. you're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU." However, in the picture, Gaga and Britney were seen kissing each other on the cheeks at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, as the Gimme More singer held her Moonman trophy.

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, has named Britney Spears as one of her musical inspirations, and she penned her 2010 smash song Telephone for Spears. The Golden Globe winner also composed Quicksand for Britney, which she recorded for her Circus album. Though the song did not appear on the album's original track listing, it may be found on various deluxe versions published in Europe.

However, Gaga was one of several celebs and fans who expressed their support for Britney when her conservatorship ended on Friday afternoon. Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, congratulated his bride-to-be on Instagram. "Today, history was made. Britney is now free!" Just minutes after the news, the Hot Suit actor, 27, captioned a pink square with the word 'Freedom' in all capitals.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as she CELEBRATES end of conservatorship; See post