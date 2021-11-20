Lady Gaga pens a sweet tribute for 'buddy' Adam Driver on his 38th birthday: You’re a weirdo like me

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver seem to have struck it up while filming the highly anticipated film House of Gucci. When she paid homage to Driver on Friday, in celebration of his 38th birthday, the Born Like This actress showered him with praise.

She posted a picture, which looks like a scene from their upcoming movie, House of Gucci. She penned along with the picture, '"Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know,' the A Star Is Born actress, 35, gushed alongside a photo of the duo shooting a scene at a masquerade ball. "This is us behind the scenes filming 'House of Gucci.' Gaga (born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) continued, "I hope you have the best day, I'm the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day."

Check out her post here:

She concluded, 'Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it's cuz you're the best! (and you're a weirdo like me )." House Of Gucci, a biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, stars Gaga and Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively. The film is based on Sara Gay Forden's 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, which tells the true story of how Reggiani (Gaga) married into the Gucci family and plotted to assassinate her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the designer family fortune's heir. However, other members of the Gucci family are played by Oscar winners Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons, as well as Salma Hayek.

According to Daily Mail, House of Gucci premieres in theaters on November 24

