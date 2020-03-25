Lady Gaga postpones new album release date amid COVID 19 crisis; Says ‘it just doesn’t feel right’

Lady Gaga has decided to postpone the release date of her new album amid the Coronavirus crisis. Read on for more details.

The fans will have to wait a little longer for Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica because the singer has decided to delay the release amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Gaga shared the news with her fans on March 24th in a lengthy social media post. “I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” her Instagram post read. Stating that the album was initially scheduled to release on April 10, Gaga wrote, “I will announced a new 2020 release date soon.”

She then spoke about the ongoing health crisis and how it did not feel right to drop the album when people across the world were suffering. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she added. The 33-year-old suggested that right now, people should pay attention to the COVID 19 crisis.

Check out the post here:

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic,” the post read. She concluded the post by fans that her upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour would continue as planned. Meanwhile, the singer is practicing social distancing with her boyfriend.

She recently shared a quarantine update on her Instagram account and in the picture she can be seen getting all cuddly and cozy with her beau. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving,” she wrote in the caption. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 414,277 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 108,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 17,100.

