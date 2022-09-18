Lady Gaga posts a tearful apology to fans as weather forces her to cut short her Miami concert
Lady Gaga was forced to cut short her final world tour show in Miami due to a storm and the singer posted an apology to her fans for the same.
Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a tearful apology for her fans as she was forced to cut short the final show of her world tour in Miami due to the weather conditions. The singer was not able to complete the final night of the tour in Miami on Saturday after a storm broke out and thus the concert had to be cut short for safety reasons.
Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga got tearful as she spoke to fans about the final night of her world tour and said, "Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball. We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us."
She further added, "And look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hard core, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers." The singer further spoke about being in a healthy place now and added that after the challenges she has had to face to get back to perform, she decided to cut short the show because it was a healthy decision to take for her and everyone.
The House of Gucci star concluded her video by stating that Chromatica has been all about healing and feeling enough and that's how she felt after her final performance. In another Instagram post, Gaga wrote, "This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever-it took a long time for me to heal, but I did."
ALSO READ: Joker 2: Lady Gaga CONFIRMS Harley Quinn role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in new teaser