Lady Gaga posts a tearful apology to fans as weather forces her to cut short her Miami concert

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a tearful apology for her fans as she was forced to cut short the final show of her world tour in Miami due to the weather conditions. The singer was not able to complete the final night of the tour in Miami on Saturday after a storm broke out and thus the concert had to be cut short for safety reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga got tearful as she spoke to fans about the final night of her world tour and said, "Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball. We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us."