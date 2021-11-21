Lady Gaga ‘prayed for the legal system to treat Britney Spears like a person’ after conservatorship win

Lady Gaga has been celebrating pop icon Britney Spears ever since her conservatorship got terminated! Just recently, the 35-year-old House Of Gucci alum got candid about Britney’s journey and what she has endured over the past decade. In a red carpet interview she posted on her Instagram, Gaga said: "The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change. I think she will forever be an inspiration to women."

Soon after, Britney saw the clip and shared it on her own Instagram stories, along with the note: "Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!" Gaga then responded to Spears' words saying: "Love you @britneyspears. Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You've now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you."

If you haven’t been keeping up, Spears' conservatorship was terminated earlier this month when LA judge Brenda Penny approved Britney's father Jamie Spears' petition to end the legal arrangement. Right after the win, Spears took to Instagram to express her excitement and wrote: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney," she wrote at the time.

