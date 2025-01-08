Lady Gaga Reacts to Die With a Smile Hitting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: 'Thank You to All of the Monsters'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ collaborative hit Die With a Smile reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, January 6, prompting the former singer to react to its success on social media.

“Thank you to all of the monsters and hooligans for helping make Die With a Smile #1 on Billboard Hot 100! We love you and are so grateful,” said Gaga on Instagram, referencing the nicknames she and Mars have given their respective fans.

The Grammy winner also addressed a major career milestone, writing, “Having multiple songs of mine hit #1 across three decades feels surreal, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support you have shown me from the beginning. I have so much more in store for you and can’t wait to share it.”

Gaga’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping tracks across decades include Just Dance and Poker Face in the 2000s, Born This Way and Shallow in the 2010s, and Rain on Me and Die With a Smile in the 2020s.

The latest song, a soft rock number, finds both Gaga and Mars singing about longing to be with a loved one. “If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you / If the party was over, and our time on Earth was through / I’d wanna hold you, just for a while / And die with a smile,” they belt in the chorus.

Advertisement

The Born This Way singer also shared a video on Instagram on January 7, reacting to the success of Die With a Smile. “I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. I’m so grateful,” she said in the clip.

Gaga followed August 2024's Die With a Smile with Disease in October. Both songs will appear on her upcoming seventh studio album.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Promises Fans a Journey Through 'Many Different Genres' In Upcoming Album LG7 Set to Arrive In 2025