Lady Gaga recalls painful sexual assault past, says producer impregnated & 'dropped her off on a corner'

Recalling the early days in her career, Lady Gaga revealed that at the age of 19 she was told to take off her clothes by a music producer or risk losing her music.

Content Warning: This article includes references of sexual harrasment, rape, trauma and self-harm.

Lady Gaga is opening up and talking her experience as a sexual assault survivor. The 35-year-old pop star featured on the premiere episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ unscripted series, The Me You Can't See, and recalled her painful past as she spoke about her heartbreaking story.

Recalling the early days in her music career, Lady Gaga said, "I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off'. And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don't even remember."

Sharing details of the nonconsensual sex which led to her pregnancy, Lady Gaga added, "First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months."

The Poker Face singer revealed what followed was only trauma. Even years later she was surprised during a hospital visit when they sent a psychiatrist to see her, rather than a medical doctor.

"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I've had so many MRIs and scans where they don't find nothing. But your body remembers."

Lady Gaga also opened up on self-harm and said, "You know why it's not good to cut? You know why it's not good to throw yourself against the wall? You know why it's not good to self-harm? Because it makes you feel worse. You think you're going to feel better because you're showing somebody, 'Look, I'm in pain.' It doesn't help."

Lady Gaga's episode will release on 21 May, Friday. The singer concluded saying that it is all starting to "slowly change".

ALSO READ: Prince William, Prince Harry REACT to BBC's 'deceitful' interview of mum Diana; See FULL statements

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×