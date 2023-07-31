Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas strip with exciting lineup of shows; Venue, date and more deets revealed

Amid much anticipation, the queen of pop, Lady Gaga is all set to make her grand return to Park MGM in Las Vegas this summer, with not one, but two fantastic productions. The Grammy-winning artist will captivate audiences with 12 spellbinding performances of her acclaimed show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano, at the stunning Dolby Live venue.

Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano returns to Park MGM

Gaga's pet project, Jazz + Piano, which she successfully brought to the stage interwoven with Enigma, is also set to return in 2023. Fans can expect an intimate and soulful experience as Gaga, accompanied by her bandleader, the celebrated Brian Newman, as they take to the stage to perform jazzy renditions of her hit songs.

While Jazz & Piano has been a resounding success, fans are already buzzing with excitement about what's next. Reports suggest that a brand-new pop-style production is planned for 2023, featuring hit numbers from Gaga's chart-topping album, Chromatica.

Fans and followers reaction on social media

"There's something magical about seeing Gaga perform in a more intimate setting," said a longtime fan. Another fan mentioned, "Her vocals shine beautifully in this show, and I can't wait to witness the enchanting chemistry between Gaga and Brian Newman once again!"

Meanwhile, as Lady Gaga prepares to close her oft-delayed tour in Miami on September 17, the anticipation for her upcoming Vegas shows only continues to build.

